16-year-old arrested after 3 bodies found in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting his foster mother and two siblings at a home in southwest Oregon.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Kevin Wayne Adams was found at the scene in the 400 block of Whispering Pines Way along with the three victims.

Sgt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press, that the boy was booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of aggravated murder.

Lt. Chris Merrifield said in court papers that Robert Adams, the boy’s foster father, called emergency dispatchers Tuesday night to report the shootings west of Roseburg. He identified the deceased as his wife, Donya Adams; daughter, Amory Adams; and foster daughter, Payshience Adams.

Merrifield said the boy told investigators he shot his relatives multiple times with a handgun, and then waited for his foster father to return home. The father told police that the teen told him to call police and not go inside the house.

Adams is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

The circumstances of the incident are the current focus of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.



