2 of 5 suspects identified in murder of student near a Concord high school

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police have identified two of five suspects in the murder of a student near a Concord high school on Monday.
Police have identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Kristhiam Uceda, 20, of Concord and Bryan Sermeno-Chachagua, 18, of Concord.
Uceda has been charged with murder, and Sermeno-Chachagua has been charged with hiding the gun after the shooting.
The other three suspects are not being identified because they are minors.
Here are their charges:
– A 17-year old Concord male was charged with murder for driving the involved car
– Another 17-year old Concord male was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting
– No charges were filed at this time against a fifth male juvenile.
Here is the full statement from police:
An update for the 11/6/17 homicide investigation: Today, Concord Police Detectives presented this murder case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office and the following charges were filed:
– Kristhiam Uceda, a 20-year old Concord resident, was charged with murder.
– Bryan Sermeno-Chachagua, an 18-year old Concord resident, was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting.
We are not identifying three suspects due to their ages:
– A 17-year old Concord male was charged with murder for driving the involved car
– Another 17-year old Concord male was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting
– No charges were filed at this time against a 5th male juvenile.
The Concord Police Department is not releasing further details at this time, due to the ongoing investigation. Inquires can be referred to Lieutenant Mike Kindorf at (925)671-3478. (328)
Murder suspects
