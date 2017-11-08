2 of 5 suspects identified in murder of student near a Concord high school

CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police have identified two of five suspects in the murder of a student near a Concord high school on Monday.

Police have identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Kristhiam Uceda, 20, of Concord and Bryan Sermeno-Chachagua, 18, of Concord.

Uceda has been charged with murder, and Sermeno-Chachagua has been charged with hiding the gun after the shooting.

The other three suspects are not being identified because they are minors.

Here are their charges:

– A 17-year old Concord male was charged with murder for driving the involved car

– Another 17-year old Concord male was charged with hiding the gun after the shooting

– No charges were filed at this time against a fifth male juvenile.

Here is the full statement from police:

The Concord Police Department is not releasing further details at this time, due to the ongoing investigation. Inquires can be referred to Lieutenant Mike Kindorf at (925)671-3478. (328)

