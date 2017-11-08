OAKLAND (KRON) — Police believe three suspects behind bars after leading officers on a car chase are connected to other crimes.

Officers say they found a gun inside the suspects’ car. Police believe that weapon is linked to other shootings in the East Bay.

Police tried to pull over that car near 98th and Edes avenues on Tuesday.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off and ultimately crashed near Lakeshore and Lake Park avenues.

One of the people in the car tried to run away but was hit by another car.

That suspect remains in critical condition on Wednesday night.

Two suspects are 16 years old, and one is 18 years old.

All three are male.

