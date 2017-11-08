5 arrests made in shooting death of Concord teen



CONCORD (KRON)–On Tuesday, Concord police arrested five people in connection with the shooting death of a high school student.

A memorial for 17-year-old Lawrence Janson keeps growing.

Janson was walking home from school on Monday around 1:32 p.m. when he was shot at the corner of Salvio and Beach streets near Olympic High School.

According to police, one suspect jumped out of a four-door, black sedan and opened fire.

Janson ran to campus after being struck. He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said thanks to leads and surveillance, they were able to take five suspects into custody, including the shooter who is an adult.

The five people arrested will be booked on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said.

Police said the suspects are a mixture of adults and juveniles.

Authorities will not release identities of those arrested at this time.

