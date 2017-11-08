Even Shanahan's wife excited to see Garoppolo play

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t even need to leave his own house to hear about how excited people are to see whether Jimmy Garoppolo can be the long-term answer at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

The hype surrounding Garoppolo has only been increasing since he arrived last week from New England in a trade in hopes he can be a franchise quarterback in San Francisco. But for now, rookie C.J. Beathard remains the starter while Garoppolo gets up to speed on a new offense and the 49ers get healthy enough to give him a chance to succeed when he does get to play.

“I know everyone is very excited and wants to see him play, including myself, including our coaches and players, including my wife,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “I get that. I’m very well aware of that, but I think I’m fortunate to be in a situation where we truly can do what we think is right and that’s really what we’re trying to figure out and that’s not something you just assume. It’s something you watch day-to-day and you take everything into account.”