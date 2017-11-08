Fire cleanup continues in the North Bay ahead of rain

By and Published:


SANTA ROSA (KRON)– North Bay residents are bracing for the rain, just weeks after deadly firestorms ripped through the area.

Flooding is a grave concern for residents as most of the damaged areas are bare. Homes were wiped out along with vegetation and trees.

Since there’s no vegetation to catch the rainfall the mudslides pose a threat to the already devastated areas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s