Fire cleanup continues in the North Bay ahead of rain



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– North Bay residents are bracing for the rain, just weeks after deadly firestorms ripped through the area.

Flooding is a grave concern for residents as most of the damaged areas are bare. Homes were wiped out along with vegetation and trees.

Since there’s no vegetation to catch the rainfall the mudslides pose a threat to the already devastated areas.

