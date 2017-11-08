GoFundMe page created for Concord teen shot and killed

CONCORD (KRON)– A GoFundMe account was created for the Concord teen who was shot and killed on Monday near his high school.

Lawrence Janson,17, was walking home from school around 1:32 p.m. when he was shot at the corner of Salvio and Beach streets near Olympic High School.

He ran to campus after being shot but later died of his injuries.

Support from all over is rolling in. So far, $3,275 of the $5,000 goal was raised. Those who wish to donate to Janson’s memorial expenses can click here.

