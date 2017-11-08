HOT SPOT: Traffic crawling on Dumbarton Bridge after 3-car collision

By Published: Updated:


MENLO PARK (KRON)– Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car accident on the Dumbarton Bridge.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the crash has the right lane closed. Traffic is jammed all the way across the bridge, through the tolls and extends to Newark Boulevard.

Robin recommends leaving early and using 237 west as an alternate route.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s