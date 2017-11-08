HOT SPOT: Traffic crawling on Dumbarton Bridge after 3-car collision



MENLO PARK (KRON)– Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car accident on the Dumbarton Bridge.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the crash has the right lane closed. Traffic is jammed all the way across the bridge, through the tolls and extends to Newark Boulevard.

Robin recommends leaving early and using 237 west as an alternate route.

Major Problem #DumbartonBridge WB 84/High Rise Accident blocking the right lane, jammed from Newark Blvd and growing. pic.twitter.com/0nFkHCmYnV — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) November 8, 2017

