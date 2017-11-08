HOT SPOT: Traffic jammed on northbound I-280 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– An accident on northbound Interstate 280 has traffic backed up in San Francisco.

According to KRON4’s Robin Winston, the accident happened near Ocean Ave. and is blocking the two right lanes.

No word on when CHP will clear the scene.

Major delays in #SanFrancisco Accident NB 280/Ocean Ave blocking the two right lanes, jammed from #DalyCity. NB 101 crawling from SFO to 80 Split. pic.twitter.com/f4Y88Z27rM — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) November 8, 2017

