How North Bay residents can prepare for rain after wildfires



SANTA ROSA (KRON)–The City of Santa Rosa wants to help residents who live in devastated areas prepare for wet weather conditions.

The city warned residents of flash floods and possible mudslides. There’s a greater flood risk due to the loss of vegetation.

Here are some things property owners in burned areas, or downstream of burned areas, can do to prevent or report flooding or debris issues:

● Install straw wattles to prevent debris, ash and erosion from flowing into waterways.

● If you see something (flooding, mud and debris flows), say something – call 911

● Monitor your surroundings, and have an emergency plan in place.

● Stay informed: Listen to local radio stations, and sign up for Nixle and SoCo Alerts. Make sure that the emergency alerts on your cell phone are activated (on smartphones, go to “Notifications” and make sure the Emergency Alerts notification is turned on).

Crews in Sonoma County are cleaning and checking storm drains, and installing straw wattles and sandbags to prevent debris from entering storm drains.According to city officials, CAL FIRE crews, the City, and the County are clearing fire debris from streams and stormwater channels to reduce flood risks.

