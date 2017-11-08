INTERVIEW: Author Tom Del Beccaro on Democratic governor wins, gun control

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A lot of people in the Democratic party are celebrating on Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, there were a couple of key election night wins for the Democrats.
Tom Del Beccaro is the author of “The Divided Era,” and he is the former chair the California Republican Party.
He talked with KRON4’s Grant Lodes about gun control and the governor races.
Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, won a decisive victory in the race for governor of Virginia, defeating his Republican rival, Ed Gillespie.
Watch the above video to see the full interview.
