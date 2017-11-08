Man charged with encouraging sexual assault of dog, horse

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Justice alleges that a 34-year-old Lane County man was in possession of child pornography and videos that depicted the sexual abuse of at least one dog and a horse.

The secret indictment against Michael Robert Kinsey was unsealed Wednesday just before his arraignment in Lane County Circuit Court.

The 32-count indictment alleges the crimes occurred from October 2016 through May 2017.

Kinsey is charged with 15 counts of encouraging the sexual abuse of an animal.

According to the indictment, investigators found at least 15 separate videos that involved humans engaging in or having sexual intercourse with a dog or a horse.

During the investigation, officials also found that Kinsey was in possession of and distributed child pornography.

Kinsey appeared in court Wednesday where a public defense was appointed to the case.

A trial date has not been set.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES