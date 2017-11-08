Man killed in San Francisco home; boyfriend arrested

By and Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was killed at his home in San Francisco, and his boyfriend has been arrested, according to KTXL.

Police say Keith Harris was killed at his home last week on the 300 block of Hayes Street, and his boyfriend known as “Ali” has not been seen since.

Investigators have not said if Ali is a suspect in Harris’ death.

A friend who knew both of the men says that Ali was the last person to be with Harris before he died.

