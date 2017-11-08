Man wanted who groped women jogging in San Mateo County park

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of groping two women jogging in San Bruno Mountain State Park, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

The first incident happened on Oct. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. and the second happened on Nov. 6 at around 5:30 p.m.

In both incidents, the suspect approached women from behind, groped their buttocks area and fled, according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, who stands 5’8’’ tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes, blond hair with a groomed beard and sideburns approached.

He is also believed to be driving a light colored 2009 Mazda 3 hatchback or similar.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds park visitors to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activity.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this suspect is asked to contact San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Joe Cang, at (650) 259-2417 Jcang@smcgov.org You may also call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.

