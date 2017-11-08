Milpitas police set up safe exchange zone

MILPITAS (KRON)–The City of Milpitas just made it a whole lot easier to exchange items bought online.
Milpitas is the latest city to establish a safe exchange zone. The zone is located in front of the Milpitas Police Department.
It features two parks spots that are distinctly colored and marked with signs. Similar exchange zones have already been set up in Richmond, Fremont, and Danville.
- HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CONCORD
- 2 INMATES ESCAPE PALO ALTO COURTHOUSE
- EAST BAY TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CHILD
- TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN SENT HOSTILE TEXTS BEFORE ATTACK
- WOMAN FIRED FOR FLIPPING OFF TRUMP’S MOTORCADE
- HOW TO FIX APPLE’S ‘I’ TO ‘A’ AUTO-CORRECTION BUG