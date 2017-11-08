Milpitas police set up safe exchange zone

MILPITAS (KRON)–The City of Milpitas just made it a whole lot easier to exchange items bought online.

Milpitas is the latest city to establish a safe exchange zone. The zone is located in front of the Milpitas Police Department.
It features two parks spots that are distinctly colored and marked with signs. Similar exchange zones have already been set up in Richmond, Fremont, and Danville.

