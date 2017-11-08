North Korea says US should oust Trump from power

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea is responding to President Donald Trump’s tough words in Asia by saying the U.S. should oust him from power.

State-run media in North Korea is referring to Trump as a “lunatic old man.” It says the U.S. should force Trump out “to get rid of the abyss of doom.”

It says the U.S. should heed its advice “if it does not want a horrible nuclear disaster and tragic doom.”

Trump is in China, where he is expected to ask President Xi Jinping to do more to pressure North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Before arriving in China on Wednesday, Trump told the South Korean National Assembly that “all responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea.”

