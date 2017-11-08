People Behaving Badly: Umbrella etiquette

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It has been some time since people had to worry much about umbrellas.

And in one business magazine, there’s actually an article about the etiquette for modern men and women.

While there are no laws that we know of about using umbrellas, leave it up to Stanley Roberts to discover several common courtesies that some people seem to have forgotten.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

MOBILE USERS…CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s