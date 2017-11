Police activity partially blocks Harrison St. exit in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police activity in San Francisco is partially blocking the Harrison Street exit from westbound I-80 Wednesday.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Details on the police activity are unknown at this time.

I-80 wb Harrison Street exit partially blocked for police activity. ETO approx 1 hour. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/dKQ2Szuw9l — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) November 8, 2017

