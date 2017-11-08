Poll: Majority of Oakland voters support new A’s ballpark

OAKLAND (KRON) — The majority of voters in Oakland support a new downtown ballpark for the Athletics, according to a Chamber of Commerce poll.

The poll showed that 62-percent of people are in favor of the ballpark plan.

In September, the A’s announced a plan to build a privately financed 35,000-seat ballpark at the Peralta Community College District near Laney College.

The land sits between Lake Merritt and Interstate 880 and includes commercial warehouses, parking lots, and administrative offices for the district.

The proposal also includes plans for affordable housing in the area, as well as space for small businesses and parks.

City officials say the project could bring in approximately $3 billion dollars in economic benefits for the first 10 years

Opponents of the project say they are concerned about traffic congestion and higher rent for people who live in that neighborhood.

The run-down Coliseum is shared with the Raiders and is the last venue with both Major League Baseball and football.

