Strong winds, heavy rain moves into the Bay Area Wednesday night

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Heavy rain moves into the Bay Area Wednesday night and strong winds are expected to follow suit.

There’s a chance of light rain in the morning for parts of the North Bay, but showers will sweep across the Bay Area by 11 p.m. Winds will get stronger through the night.

Prepare for stray showers during Thursday’s morning commute. KRON4’s Dave Spahr says the rain and forceful winds will let up by the weekend.

