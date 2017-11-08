Study: Late night snacks lead to weight gain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–The next time you think about having a midnight snack, you might want to reconsider.
A study shows eating a late night snack could put you at risk for heart disease and diabetes.
Researchers also found people who work at night are particularly at risk because their eating schedules are out of sync with their biological clocks.
Scientists believe people put on more weight when they eat three meals between noon and 11 p.m. in comparison to people who eat the same amount of food between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

