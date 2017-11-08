The World According to Gary: Former MLB pitcher, Roy Halladay, killed in plane crash

By Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the tragic death of former MLB pitcher, Roy Halladay, and LiAngelo Ball arrested in China along with two other UCLA players.

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay died in a plane crash off the Florida Coast on Tuesday. According to police, he was the only person on board a two-seater plane when it went down. His former teammate with the Phillies, Cole Hamels, said Halladay made everyone around him better.

Three UCLA players were arrested on Tuesday in China for allegedly shoplifting. The arrest happened just before the Bruins’ season-opening game against Georgia Tech. Those players arrested were LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill.

Ball is the younger brother of former UCLA star Lonzo Ball.

