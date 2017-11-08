VIDEO: 2 garbage trucks crash near Healdsburg

By and Published:

 

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The rain Wednesday night has already caused problems on the roads.

Two garbage trucks crashed earlier Wednesday morning near Healdsburg, closing lanes on Highway 101.

The California Highway Patrol says both drivers were driving at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway.

The first crash happened around 9 a.m. when a garbage truck crashed into the center divide near Lytton Springs Road.

Five minutes later, another garbage truck overturned on the right side of the road.

The driver in the first crash was not injured while the driver in the other crash has minor injuries.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes for a short time, but all lanes are now back open.

