(KRON) — LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates were released from jail on bond, but they still face some serious consequences.

The players were arrested for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team hotel.

Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill are back at the hotel required by authorities to stay there while the investigation plays out.

