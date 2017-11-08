(KRON) — LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA teammates were released from jail on bond, but they still face some serious consequences.
The players were arrested for allegedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store near the team hotel.
Ball, Cody Riley, and Jalen Hill are back at the hotel required by authorities to stay there while the investigation plays out.
- 2 SUSPECTS ID’D IN MURDER OF CONCORD TEEN
- SENATE DEMS INTRODUCE BILL TO BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS
- 2 ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE DOUBLE MURDER AT TAQUERIA
- WOMAN WINS $64 MILLION WITH CA LOTTERY TICKET
- 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AFTER 3 BODIES FOUND
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE