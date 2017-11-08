VIDEO: Asbestos found in fire-ravaged Santa Rosa mobile home park cleaned

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Asbestos that was found in the fire-ravaged Journey’s End Mobile Home Park in Santa Rosa has been cleaned ahead of schedule.

The restrictions on access to the park, located on Mendocino Avenue are lifted this evening.

The City of Santa Rosa originally restricted access to the park Friday after crews found asbestos isolated to an area where the communal laundry room was located before it was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire.

Santa Rosa officials say nearly all of the 160 units in the mobile home park burned.

The remaining structures will remain uninhabitable because they lack utilities.

Here is the full statement from Santa Rosa firefighters:

The Sonoma County Consolidated Fire Debris Removal Program has two phases, removal of household hazardous waste and removal of other fire-related debris. As part of Phase 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inspects properties and removes any Household Hazardous Waste that may pose a threat to human health, animals, and the environment such as batteries, asbestos siding, and paints. Last week, the EPA contacted the Santa Rosa Fire Department (SRFD) regarding the presence of asbestos in the Journey’s End Mobile Home Park located at 3575 Mendocino Avenue in the City of Santa Rosa. Based on the information, the City of Santa Rosa restricted access to the mobile home park until the EPA could complete their evaluation, sampling and any associated cleanup needs. Notices were posted by Code Enforcement staff from the City of Santa Rosa on Friday, November 10th. A community meeting was held at the Steele Lane Community Center this past Sunday, November 5th at 3pm to address the residents of the mobile home park. During the meeting, the residents were advised that testing results would be completed by today (Wednesday, November 8, 2017) and work to mitigate the asbestos would begin following the results and that the timeline was unknown. This morning, the EPA contacted the SRFD and advised staff that the asbestos has been cleaned ahead of schedule and they have completed their sampling. The asbestos was isolated to an area where the communal laundry room was located which was destroyed in the fire. Although the restricted access to the mobile home park will be lifted by the City of Santa Rosa, the structures in the mobile home park will remain uninhabitable due to a lack of utilities. MEDIA RELEASE CONTACT: Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshal (707) 543-3542

