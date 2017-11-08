VIDEO: Boreal Mountain Resort opens to skiers and snowboarders

SODA SPRINGS (KTXL) — Boreal Mountain Resort became the first California ski resort to open full time for the 2017-2018 ski season Wednesday.

Spokesperson Tucker Norred says the mountain has about a 15-inch base thanks to last weekend’s storm and artificial snow they have created with their snow machines.

Conditions Wednesday might not have been ideal for some people as some of the mountain was exposed and not fully covered with snow yet, and intermittent rain and high winds hit the Sierra. But for those who have waited all summer to dust off their skis and boards, the conditions were irrelevant.

“Look at this, so much fun — we don’t care,” snowboarder Ray Han said.

Boreal doesn’t give out ticket sale numbers, but the one lift in operation Wednesday was constantly filled with riders.

The resort says it will operate from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with the hopes of expanding its hours this weekend.

