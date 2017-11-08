VIDEO: Lego to re-release 5,923 piece Taj Mahal set

(KRON/CNN) — Just in time for the holidays, after nearly a decade, Lego is bringing back its model set of the legendary Taj Mahal.

The original was released in 2008. And it has more than 5,900 pieces.

It includes four facades with sweeping arches, a central dome, and arched windows.

When completed, the set is more than 16 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

It will be available beginning Nov. 27.

As for the real-life Taj Mahal, the emperor Shah Jahan commissioned it in 1631–in memory of his wife.

