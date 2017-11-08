VIDEO: Lego to re-release 5,923 piece Taj Mahal set

By , and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — Just in time for the holidays, after nearly a decade, Lego is bringing back its model set of the legendary Taj Mahal.

The original was released in 2008. And it has more than 5,900 pieces.

It includes four facades with sweeping arches, a central dome, and arched windows.

When completed, the set is more than 16 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

It will be available beginning Nov. 27.

As for the real-life Taj Mahal, the emperor Shah Jahan commissioned it in 1631–in memory of his wife.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s