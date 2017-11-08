VIDEO REPORT: North Bay Firestorm recovery, 1 month later

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It has been one month since the deadly North Bay Firestorm.

More than 6,000 homes have been destroyed in the fires. But some progress has been made towards rebuilding.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman was live in Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood on Wednesday night with the details.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES