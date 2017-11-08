SACRAMENTO (KRON) — KRON4 is getting an up-close look at the training California Highway Patrol officers go through and the new challenges they face in the field.

One example is the legalization of marijuana. Currently, there is no device like a breathalyzer to see if someone is under the influence of marijuana.

On Wednesday, the CHP Academy opened up its doors to KRON4’s Terisa Estacio.

Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.

