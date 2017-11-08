VIDEO: Singapore Airlines offering luxury suites with beds

(KRON/CNN) — Singapore Airlines is offering a whole new level of luxury for some first-class international travelers.
It is now offering in-plane “suites” that look more like hotel rooms.
They can be individually closed off from the aisle with half-height sliding doors.
Travelers in the suites can get work done on high-speed internet or dine on Wedgewood china.
There’s also a 32-inch, high definition TV, leather-lined storage nooks, a touchscreen control tablet for lighting, and a plush bed to lay in to watch it.
The upgrades can be found on a total of 19 A-380s used by Singapore Airlines.
They’re part of an $850 million investment in aircraft interiors by the company.
You can already buy tickets for the new suites if you’re flying from Singapore to Sydney, Australia.
The price for a round trip is $6,600.
Even in business class, two seats together can convert into a double bed.
- HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOT, KILLED IN CONCORD
- 2 INMATES ESCAPE PALO ALTO COURTHOUSE
- EAST BAY TEACHER ACCUSED OF MOLESTING CHILD
- TEXAS CHURCH GUNMAN SENT HOSTILE TEXTS BEFORE ATTACK
- WOMAN FIRED FOR FLIPPING OFF TRUMP’S MOTORCADE
- HOW TO FIX APPLE’S ‘I’ TO ‘A’ AUTO-CORRECTION BUG