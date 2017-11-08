VIDEO: Singapore Airlines offering luxury suites with beds

(KRON/CNN) — Singapore Airlines is offering a whole new level of luxury for some first-class international travelers.

It is now offering in-plane “suites” that look more like hotel rooms.

They can be individually closed off from the aisle with half-height sliding doors.

Travelers in the suites can get work done on high-speed internet or dine on Wedgewood china.

There’s also a 32-inch, high definition TV, leather-lined storage nooks, a touchscreen control tablet for lighting, and a plush bed to lay in to watch it.

The upgrades can be found on a total of 19 A-380s used by Singapore Airlines.

They’re part of an $850 million investment in aircraft interiors by the company.

You can already buy tickets for the new suites if you’re flying from Singapore to Sydney, Australia.

The price for a round trip is $6,600.

Even in business class, two seats together can convert into a double bed.

