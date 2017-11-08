VIEWER VIDEO: Woman steals package from Oakland porch

OAKLAND (KRON) — A KRON4 viewer reached out to us to report an alleged package theft in Oakland.
It happened near the corner of 101st Avenue and Walnut Street.
The homeowner says 15 minutes after their mailman delivered a package, a woman jumped out of a car and walked into their yard and stole the packages.
Remember, you can share your story using the KRON4 mobile app.
- 2 SUSPECTS ID’D IN MURDER OF CONCORD TEEN
- SENATE DEMS INTRODUCE BILL TO BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS
- 2 ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE DOUBLE MURDER AT TAQUERIA
- WOMAN WINS $64 MILLION WITH CA LOTTERY TICKET
- 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AFTER 3 BODIES FOUND
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE