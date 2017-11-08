VIEWER VIDEO: Woman steals package from Oakland porch

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — A KRON4 viewer reached out to us to report an alleged package theft in Oakland.

It happened near the corner of 101st Avenue and Walnut Street.

The homeowner says 15 minutes after their mailman delivered a package, a woman jumped out of a car and walked into their yard and stole the packages.

Remember, you can share your story using the KRON4 mobile app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s