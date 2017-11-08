Woman wins $64 million with California lottery ticket

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — California Lottery officials say a woman has come forward to claim a $64 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot with a ticket purchased in Garden Grove.

The Orange County Register reports Lisa Hoang had purchased two $1 Quick Pick tickets, with one showing five winning numbers and the Mega lotto number, at the Garden Grove 76. Lottery officials say she won the prize Aug. 16.

Hoang recently went to the lottery’s Santa Ana office to claim her prize.

Lottery spokesman Elias Dominguez said Tuesday Hoang will receive about $31 million after taxes.

Hoang told state lottery officials she plans to use her winnings to pay off some debt and will put the rest of the money in the bank.

Garden Grove 76 will receive a $320,000 check for selling the winning ticket.

