OAKLAND (KRON) — All Oakland schools are testing for high levels of lead in their water and fixing the problem on Thursday, school officials said.

The following schools were being tested on Thursday:

McClymonds High School Chabot Elementary Bella Vista Elementary Allendale Elementary Bridges Academy

“While our facilities are generally well-maintained, the average age of our buildings is 57 years old. It is important that we test to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff,” school officials said.

The district started testing the water in September.

“The elevated lead readings were not school-wide, but found at one or two isolated faucets or fountains,” district officials added.

More information about the water testing effort could be found here: https://www.ousd.org/waterquality

