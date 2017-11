CHP: Tips for driving in the rain

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– California Highway Patrol is offering some reminders about driving in the rain.

According to the law enforcement agency, if your windshield wipers are on, then you must have your headlights on.

Increase the distance between you and the car in front. Officers also said the most important factor is slowing down. A small amount of water can cause a vehicle to hydroplane out of control.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

*VO SIDEBAR**}

THIS MORNING THE C-H-P IS OFFERING SOME REMINDERS ABOUT DRIVING IN THE RAIN.

FIRST… THEY WANT PEOPLE TO REMEMBER THAT IF YOUR WINDSHIELD WIPERS ARE ON THEN YOU MUST HAVE YOUR HEADLIGHTS ON.

INCREASE THE DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE CAR IN FRONT OF YOU.

AND OFFICERS SAY THE MOST IMPORTANT THING YOU CAN DO IS SLOW DOWN.

THEY SAY IT ONLY A SMALL AMOUNT OF WATER CAN CAUSE YOU TO HYDROPLANE OUT OF CONTROL.

POLICE SAY THEY SEE A LOT MORE ACCIDENTS THIS TIME OF YEAR BUT MOST OF THEM ARE AVOIDABLE.