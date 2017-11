Fatal big rig accident on Hwy 101 in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)–A fatal big rig accident closed northbound Highway 101 in San Rafael Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 10:02 p.m. near the North San Pedro Road offramp.

According to CHP, the crash involved a big rig and a vehicle. At one point, the big rig was fully engulfed in flames.

CHP is investigating the cause of the deadly crash.

