Fire rips through San Jose condo complex

By Published:

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Twelve people are displaced after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a townhouse in San Jose Thursday morning.

Dispatch received a report of a fire burning in the 400 block of Don Seville Ct. at 5:58 a.m., San Jose Fire Department’s spokesperson Daniel Vega said.

When they arrived, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire on two levels of the home and called for a 3rd alarm at 6:13 a.m.

The fire was knocked down at 6:29 a.m. and under control by 6:53 a.m.

The townhouse is a 2-story condo complex. One 2-story unit was completely destroyed and two neighboring units were damaged.

In total, 9 adults and 3 kids were displaced, officials said.

Red Cross was called to assist.

Neighbors woke each other up and all residents were able to escape without injury.

No Firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but it appears that it started on an outside patio.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s