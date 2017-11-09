Fire rips through San Jose condo complex

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Twelve people are displaced after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a townhouse in San Jose Thursday morning.

Dispatch received a report of a fire burning in the 400 block of Don Seville Ct. at 5:58 a.m., San Jose Fire Department’s spokesperson Daniel Vega said.

When they arrived, fire crews found heavy smoke and fire on two levels of the home and called for a 3rd alarm at 6:13 a.m.

The fire was knocked down at 6:29 a.m. and under control by 6:53 a.m.

The townhouse is a 2-story condo complex. One 2-story unit was completely destroyed and two neighboring units were damaged.

In total, 9 adults and 3 kids were displaced, officials said.

Red Cross was called to assist.

Neighbors woke each other up and all residents were able to escape without injury.

No Firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but it appears that it started on an outside patio.

SJFD Battalion 13 crews finishing up an early morning 3rd alarm condo fire. Appeared to start outside on the patio. No injuries! #sjff pic.twitter.com/svG4scM4Ab — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) November 9, 2017

