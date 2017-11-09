Giants-49ers set to wage historic battle of the worsts

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The New York Giants are coming off a 34-point loss at home, have several key players on injured reserve, and have won one game in a rough first half of the season.

As bad as things are for the Giants, they are even worse for the San Francisco 49ers (0-9), who are still seeking their first win under coach Kyle Shanahan. They lost three more players to season-ending injuries this week to raise their total to a league-high 18 players on injured reserve.

The game Sunday between these former NFC powers isn’t exactly a marquee matchup. In fact, this is the first time since 1984 that teams with only one combined win have met this late in the season.