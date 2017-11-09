Giants-49ers set to wage historic battle of the worsts

FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stands along the sideline during the teams NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The 49ers, who play the New York Giants this week, are still seeking their first win under Shanahan and lost three more players to season-ending injuries this week to raise their total to a league-high 18 players on injured reserve. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) The New York Giants are coming off a 34-point loss at home, have several key players on injured reserve, and have won one game in a rough first half of the season.

As bad as things are for the Giants, they are even worse for the San Francisco 49ers (0-9), who are still seeking their first win under coach Kyle Shanahan. They lost three more players to season-ending injuries this week to raise their total to a league-high 18 players on injured reserve.

The game Sunday between these former NFC powers isn’t exactly a marquee matchup. In fact, this is the first time since 1984 that teams with only one combined win have met this late in the season.

