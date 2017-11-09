Metallica’s concert raises funds for North Bay Fire relief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Metallica’s benefit concert for victims of the North Bay firestorm is expected to bring thousands of people to San Francisco Thursday night.
The “Band Together Bay Area” concert starts at 6 p.m. at AT&T Park.
The concert will be streamed on Metallica’s website, Youtube channel and their Facebook page.
Metallica will close out the night after performances by G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews and more.
All proceeds will go to charity to assist those impacted by the North Bay fires.
