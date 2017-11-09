North Bay residents prepare for rainy season

By Published:

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– North Bay residents braved the first round of showers from Wednesday night’s storm but the rainy season is just getting started.

Flooding is a grave concern for residents as most of the damaged areas are bare. Homes were wiped out along with vegetation and trees.

To contain some of the water runoff, crews installed straw wattles and sandbags.

Inspectors with the California State Licensing Board are scanning through the devastated areas to make sure unlicensed contractors aren’t taking advantage of homeowners for a second time.

