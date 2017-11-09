Novato police investigating suspicious death

NOVATO (KRON) — Novato police are investigating a suspicious death on Thursday afternoon.

Police are on-scene in the area of Holstrom Circle.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

No other information has been made available by police.

