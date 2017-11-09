Novato police investigating suspicious death

NOVATO (KRON) — Novato police are investigating a suspicious death on Thursday afternoon.

Police are on-scene in the area of Holstrom Circle.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES