Plane forced to land after woman unlocks husband’s phone, discovers affair

By Published:
(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

(KRON) — A woman who learned of her husband’s affair after unlocking his phone mid-flight caused the plane to make an unscheduled landing.

A Doha to Bali Qatar Airways flight was forced to land at Chennai airport when a woman became unruly after discovering her husband was having an affair, according to the Hindustan Times.

The woman managed to unlock the phone using her sleeping husband’s fingerprint.

The flight crew tried to calm her down but were unsuccessful.

The couple, along with their child, were taken off of the flight once it landed.

The flight departed and continued its journey to Bali while the family spent the day at Chennai airport.

No police action was taken.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s