Police investigate man’s death in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON) — A man was found dead in Union City Thursday morning and police are investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

Officers were dispatched at 10:59 a.m. to the 4400 block of Lisa Drive on a report of someone in need of medical attention, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man laying in the middle of the street and paramedics were already on the scene performing CPR.

First aid efforts were unsuccessful and the victim died at the scene.

Police say the victim may have been involved in some sort of dispute with family members prior to the medical call.

At this time, no cause of death has been determined and it is unknown if foul play is involved.

The victim is a man around 50 years old.

Union City Police Detectives are investigating the case to determine what, if any, crime has occurred.

There is no danger to the public and we are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Ryan Seto at (510) 675-5266 or via email at ryans@unioncity.org.

