SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested for sexually fondling another person in the San Jose State University library on Thursday afternoon, university police said.
The incident happened at around 12:02 p.m. inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library. A few minutes later, police arrested Javiar Coreas and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail.
The victim was not hurt.
No other information has been made available by police.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
- 2 SUSPECTS ID’D IN MURDER OF CONCORD TEEN
- SENATE DEMS INTRODUCE BILL TO BAN ASSAULT WEAPONS
- 2 ARRESTED IN SAN JOSE DOUBLE MURDER AT TAQUERIA
- WOMAN WINS $64 MILLION WITH CA LOTTERY TICKET
- 16-YEAR-OLD ARRESTED AFTER 3 BODIES FOUND
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE