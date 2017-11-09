Police: Man arrested for sexual fondling in San Jose State University library

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested for sexually fondling another person in the San Jose State University library on Thursday afternoon, university police said.

The incident happened at around 12:02 p.m. inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library. A few minutes later, police arrested Javiar Coreas and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail.

The victim was not hurt.

No other information has been made available by police.

