SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested for sexually fondling another person in the San Jose State University library on Thursday afternoon, university police said.

The incident happened at around 12:02 p.m. inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Library. A few minutes later, police arrested Javiar Coreas and booked him into Santa Clara County Jail.

The victim was not hurt.

No other information has been made available by police.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES