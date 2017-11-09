Raiders a major disappointment heading into bye

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017, file photo, Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie stands on the field before the team’s NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Oakland, Calif. Smart draft picks by McKenzie were the key for the Raiders’ transformation from a team that failed to produce a winning record for 13 years to one that won 12 games a year ago and was considered a top contender in the AFC this season. A lack of contributions from the past two draft classes are a major reason why the Raiders (4-5) have been a major disappointment this season and head into their bye week barely holding on to playoff hopes. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Smart draft picks by general manager Reggie McKenzie were the key for the Oakland Raiders’ transformation from a team that failed to produce a winning record for 13 years to one that won 12 games a year ago and was considered a top contender in the AFC this season.

A lack of contributions from the past two draft classes are a major reason why the Raiders (4-5) have been a major disappointment this season and head into their bye week barely holding on to playoff hopes.

With top two picks Gareon Conley and Obi Melifonwu missing most of their rookie seasons with injuries and a group of defensive tackles taken in recent years failing to bolster a lacking interior pass rush, the Raiders have struggled all season defensively.

