San Mateo deputies searching for sexual assault suspect



SAN MATEO (KRON)–Investigators are searching for a man accused of groping women at the San Bruno Mountain State Park.

According to sheriff officials, the first incident happened on Oct. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. and the second happened on Nov. 6 at around 5:30 p.m.

In both incidents, the suspect approached women from behind, groped their buttocks area and fled.

Authorities believe he may be driving a light-colored 2009 Mazda 3 hatchback.

The suspect is described as a white man around 5’8″, 180-pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair and a groomed beard.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds park visitors to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activity.

