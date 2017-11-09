San Mateo deputies searching for sexual assault suspect

SAN MATEO (KRON)–Investigators are searching for a man accused of groping women at the San Bruno Mountain State Park.
According to sheriff officials, the first incident happened on Oct. 22 at around 4:30 p.m. and the second happened on Nov. 6 at around 5:30 p.m.
In both incidents, the suspect approached women from behind, groped their buttocks area and fled.
Authorities believe he may be driving a light-colored 2009 Mazda 3 hatchback.
The suspect is described as a white man around 5’8″, 180-pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair and a groomed beard.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds park visitors to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activity.
