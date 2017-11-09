VIDEO: Campbell police seek group of teenage burglary suspects

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teenagers accused of burglarizing homes in Campbell.

On Oct. 30 at around 10 a.m., two residential burglaries took place at homes on El Patio Court, the Campbell Police Department said.

A witness saw four male suspects exit the side yard of one of the residences carrying a shopping bag containing items.

Two residents returning home found their homes ransacked with many personal items missing.

In both burglaries, the suspects had forced entry into the side door that leads to the garage.

Police believe that there were a total of seven teenage suspects in the area of the homes after the burglary.

Police said one of the suspects can be seen carrying the distinctive shopping bag that was taken during the burglary.

Police have provided the following information on the suspects:

• Suspect #1 – Black male, approximately 15-17 years old with short black hair wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

• Suspect #2 – Hispanic male, approximately 15-17 years old with short black hair wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back, blue jeans, and white shoes.

• Suspect #3 – Black male, approximately 15-17 years old with short black hair wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

• Suspect #4 – Hispanic or Asian male approximately 15-17 years old with short dark hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with white writing, blue sweatpants with white writing, and black and white shoes.

• Suspect #5, #6, and #7 – wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about the burglaries is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (408) 866-2101 or the Investigations Unit at (408) 871-5190. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through our free mobile application (Campbell Police Department), downloadable from the App Store or Google Play.

