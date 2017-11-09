VIDEO: East Bay residents now have access to new disaster alert system

OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 just passed the 26th anniversary of the deadly Oakland Hills Fire where 25 people were killed and over 3,500 homes were destroyed.

And now, the North Bay is reeling from disaster following the deadly firestorm.

All this has Alameda County taking action.

Residents now have access to a new alert system, activated to warn people when a disaster strikes.

Angela Robinson Piñon, with the Oakland Fire Department, says that daily, they get calls from concerned residents in the East Bay Hills.

It’s on the mind of Karen Klaber, who lost her house in the Oakland Hills fire.

So, for all major cities in the East Bay, Alameda County officials launched the alert system. It’s free for residents.

You sign up online and provide the area you live.

If a fire, a flood, mudslide, earthquake, severe storm, or anything happens that might threaten you, you will get e-mailed, called or text messaged.

You can customize the style of alert and opt-out any time.

City officials say the system is secure and will protect your privacy.

MORE INFORMATION:

WEB LINK: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085612570#/login

Emergency Alert & Notification System

Alameda – Albany – Berkeley – Dublin – Emeryville – Fremont – Hayward – Livermore – Newark – Oakland – Piedmont

Pleasanton – San Leandro – Union City – Unincorporated Areas

Get alerted about emergencies and other important community information by signing up for our AC Alert System. This system will provide you with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as earthquakes, fires, severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. You can select to receive notifications for your home city, work location, and other sites of your choice on your home, mobile or business phones, email address, text messages and more. AC Alert is a unified system for Alameda County residents, businesses, and visitors. We are in partnership with Alameda County agencies and our 14 cities.

