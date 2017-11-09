SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Despite several players losing their homes and cherished belongings in the North Bay wildfires, and the school badly damaged in the blaze, Cardinal Newman High School’s football team is heading to the first round of the playoffs.
The team is hoping that focus, through adversity, will help them win and progress to the next level.
KRON4’s Terisa Estacio was with the team Thursday afternoon as they geared up for the big game.
Watch the above video to see Terisa’s full report.
