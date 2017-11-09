SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The recovery effort in the North Bay is just getting started.
It could take years for many people to restore their lives to what they knew before the fires. That will take time and money.
KRON4’s Charles Clifford was live in Santa Rosa on Thursday night where another fundraiser is being held to help those in need.
Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.
- J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE