VIDEO REPORT: ‘North Bay Strong’ fundraiser for firestorm victims

By and Published: Updated:

 

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The recovery effort in the North Bay is just getting started.

It could take years for many people to restore their lives to what they knew before the fires. That will take time and money.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford was live in Santa Rosa on Thursday night where another fundraiser is being held to help those in need.

Watch the above video to see Charles’ full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s