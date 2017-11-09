SAN JOSE (KRON) — A group of San Jose car enthusiasts is taking matters into their own hands.

They say they’re tired of sideshows creating a bad name for them all. They take pride in building their vehicles, but now, sideshows are making car shows hard for them.

Building cars is a hobby, and they say sideshows take away from the reasoning behind building unique cars.

They formed the Bay Area Alliance on Thursday night. Basically, different car groups came together to try and combat the sideshow problem.

The car scene has gotten a lot of bad publicity because of sideshows.

They’re all now being targeted by police because of their modified cars.

They want to take attention away from destroying property and causing violence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES